WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more.

Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend.

The following lineup has been announced for tonight

-Sasha Banks & Naomi defend Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

-Finn Balor defends the United States Championship vs. Austin Theory

-Kevin Owens gives a lie detector test to Ezekiel

-R-Truth hosts double wedding for Tamina/Akira Tozawa and Dana Brooke/Reggie

