Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA network will be headlined by the first ever singles match between Braun Strowman and Randy Orton. The PPV build for WrestleMania Backlash will also continue.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP

8 PM Eastern Time