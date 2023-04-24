WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/24/2023): Chicago, Ill.

WWE on USA Network returns tonight.

The road to WWE Backlash 2023 continues to wind down this evening, as WWE Monday Night Raw is live from All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network, is the return of Bad Bunny, as well as Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest and the latest announcements for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Chicago, Ill.