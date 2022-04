The final RAW before WWE WrestleMania Backlash will air tonight from Knoxville TN, featuring Becky Lynch’s return and more.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Becky Lynch makes first appearance since WrestleMania 38

-Randy Orton 20th anniversary celebration

-Bianca Belair defends RAW Women’s Championship in her hometown against Sonya Deville

-Arm Wrestling Contest: Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

