WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/3/2023): Los Angeles, CA.

The road to WWE Backlash 2023 begins tonight.

Following a successful and entertaining WrestleMania 39 two-night premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., WWE returns to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. for the post-WrestleMania Raw show.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is the fallout from WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and the start of the build towards WWE Backlash 2023.

What will be the fallout of Cody Rhodes failing to finish his story against Roman Reigns? Who might make the move up from WWE NXT after a big WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show on Saturday, which closed with Carmelo Hayes defeating Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship, freeing up the former champion for a potential move.

Things are always bigger and better on the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Monday Night Raw every year, and tonight should be no exception!

