WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/4)

The RAW after WrestleMania 38 will take place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX.

Besides the debut of Veer Mahaan, WWE has not announced any matches or segments for RAW but Cody Rhodes has said that he will be appearing with a live mic. New RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is expected to appear.

WWE does not have new Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns advertised.

