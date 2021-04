The final RAW build for WrestleMania 37 will take place on tonight’s show on the USA Network. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin

-Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Non-Title)

-Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

-Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (Non-Title)

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight's RAW