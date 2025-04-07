WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/7/2025): Minneapolis, MN.

WWE Raw on Netflix takes place live tonight at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the second-to-last episode of the red brand program leading up to WrestleMania 41.

* GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso will appear

* Adam Pearce will address the WWE Women’s World Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41

* CM Punk and Paul Heyman will appear

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

* War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships

* El Grande Americano will be in action

* Seth Rollins will appear.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.