WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/6)

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show was taped last week.

The post-WrestleMania RAW is usually the biggest show of the year, but there’s no word yet on how the changes related to the coronavirus will impact this year’s show.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW but they are focused on the following points:

* What’s next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

* Will Edge continue his comeback run?

* Will Shayna Baszler make another play for Becky Lynch’s title?

* Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins’ crusade?

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.