WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/1/2023): Fort Worth, TX.

The WWE Draft continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this evening with the WWE Backlash 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television show.

On tap for tonight’s program is night two of the 2023 WWE Draft, the return of Brock Lesnar and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com starting 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Fort Worth, TX.