Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature fallout from WrestleMania Backlash and the first build for the Hell in a Cell PPV that has been announced for 6/20.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but it was teased by MVP that he will have “surprises” for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on tonight’s RAW, perhaps for a possible celebration.

