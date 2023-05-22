WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/22/2023): Hershey, PA.

The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2023 wraps up tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network with the final red brand show leading into the big premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is the Night Of Champions contract signing between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, and Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be in the same building.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the latest in Corey Graves’ sit-down interview with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, as well as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and a mystery partner taking on Imperium in six-man tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.