WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/23)

Tonight, WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with further build-up for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

The main event will feature The Miz facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match and Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos.

While there is no news on what The All-Mighty Challenge will involve, the official WWE RAW preview contains the following:

“Despite being launched through the side of the steel cage, Bobby Lashley walked away victorious in his cage match against The Nigerian Giant Omos. Now The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for Omos and the double-crossing MVP. What does Lashley have in store for the destructive duo? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA to find out!”

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Becky Lynch speaks on her loss to new #1 contender Asuka

* The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

* Bobby Lashley hosts The All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos

* More build for WWE Hell In a Cell

