WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/24)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will see Natalya & d Tamina defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. This will be the second rematch for Jax & Baszler.

Below is the current line up for tonight’s RAW-

-Xavier Woods vs. Riddle

-Bobby Lashley responds to last week’s actions from Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston

-Natalya & Tamina defend Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

-Possible announcement for the first Hell in a Cell PPV match

