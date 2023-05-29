WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/29/2023): Albany, N.Y.

The fallout from WWE Night Of Champions 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, with Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky.

Also tonight, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins begins his reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler, as well as the first qualifying matches for the WWE Money In The Bank men’s and women’s ladder matches will take place.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Albany, N.Y.