WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/8/2023): Jacksonville, FL.

Let the race for the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship begin!

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. with the post-Backlash episode of the weekly three-hour program.

On tap for tonight’s show is the start of the tournament on the red brand for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the winner taking on the man who emerges from the tournament on the blue brand this Friday at Night Of Champions 2023 to decide the inaugural title-holder.

Representing the red brand in tonight’s tourney will be Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also scheduled for tonight is the launch of the new Raw roster, which was established in this year’s 2023 WWE Draft.

