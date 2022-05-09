WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/9)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the XL Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for the post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW. However, the build to the Hell in a Cell PPV should begin on tonight’s show.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is advertised by the arena but this should just be the dark main event. Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on tonight’s RAW lineup and join us later on for full coverage.