WWE Raw will air on USA Network tonight with the following announced matches and segments-

-Seth Rollins to host the Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony

-Asuka vs. Charlotte in a non-title champion vs. champion match

-Apollo Crews to pick his opponent for first U.S. Championship defense

-Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

