WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank.

The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.

Tthe following line-up has been announced for tonight’s RAW:

– Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

– The Judgment Day returns with a new direction

– Seth Rollins answers for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes, what is next for Rollins?

– Money In the Bank build continues