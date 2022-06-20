WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/20)

As the Road to Money In the Bank continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Riddle is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website for tonight’s show, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is advertised in the arena as a dark main event.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also expected to make an appearance tonight. They were announced to defend against The Street Profits at Money In the Bank.

The following is the current line-up for tonight:

– Elias returns to RAW for a concert

– Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier

