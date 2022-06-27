WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/27) – John Cena’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Tonight’s RAW, which is being broadcast live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, will continue the Road to WWE Money In the Bank.

John Cena will mark his 20th year with the company on tonight’s RAW. Cena will make his first WWE TV appearance last summer, but no word on whether or not he will wrestle. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, there are rumors that he’ll work with WWE United States Champion Theory in some way.

Only Kevin Owens vs. Elias or Ezekiel, or Elrod, their younger brother, is advertised for tonight. A new RAW Superstar may make their debut as a result of the Elrod angle, but that is only a rumor.

Riddle, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are all advertised for tonight’s show on the WWE Events website. The dark main event in the arena features Belair defending against Lynch and Asuka, as well as appearances from Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, and others.

There will probably be at least one red brand Money In The Bank qualifier on tonight’s show, but as of this writing, WWE has not revealed any further matches.

