WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/28)

Here is the current RAW line up for tonight:

-Strap Match: Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker

-Money in the Bank Second Chance Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

-Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Charlotte & Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya/Tamina Snuka

-MVP & Kofi Kingston face off

