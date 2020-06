The hype for WWE Extreme Rules PPV will continue during tonight’s Raw episode on USA Network. WWE announced the following for the show:

-Will Seth Rollins’ reign of terror continue?

-Extreme Rules Double Contract Signing: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Join us for live Raw PBP coverage at 8PM Eastern Time tonight and join us later today for more news on the show.