WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/5/2023): Hartford, CT.

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Damian Priest in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge showdown, as well as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appearing as a guest on Miz TV.

Also scheduled for this evening is two more qualifying matches for Money In The Bank, with Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya.

