WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/6)

WWE RAW will air tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, following the Hell In a Cell event.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW, however Cody Rhodes stated after Hell In a Cell that he expects to be on RAW to discuss his injury more.

On tonight’s episode of RAW, Maryse will make an appearance alongside The Miz to promote season three of their “Miz & Mrs.” show. After RAW, the series will return with a double episode that will air on the USA Network.

After their Hell In a Cell victories, fresh challengers for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE United States Champion Theory are likely, but nothing has been confirmed.

