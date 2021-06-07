WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/7)

WWE RAW tonight will take place from the ThunderDome as the road to the Hell in a Cell PPV continues.

WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-Hell in a Cell contract signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

-Shayna Baszler appears on Alexa’s Playground

-Tag Team Battle Royal: Team RK-Bro, Viking Raiders, The New Day, T-BAR & Mace, Lucha House Party (winners earn future RAW Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles & Omos)

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest RAW updates, and for live PBP coverage later tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time.