WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/11/22), Brock Lesnar’s Return

On tonight’s live broadcast of RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, the Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue.

Although Brock Lesnar has been confirmed by WWE for tonight’s RAW, it is still unknown what he will be doing. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is not currently planned for the show.

Lesnar’s appearance was covered in the official WWE RAW preview, “With a colossal Last Man Standing rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title looming at SummerSlam, what will Lesnar have to say about squaring off with Reigns one last time?”

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s RAW:

– Brock Lesnar returns

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends in an Open Challenge

– Theory vs. Riddle

Below is a promo for tonight’s episode: