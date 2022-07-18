WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/18/22)

As the countdown to SummerSlam continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a new episode of The KO Show, hosted by Kevin Owens, is rumored to air on television. Owens hasn’t appeared on television in a few weeks.

Tonight’s dark main events at the Amalie Arena are Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins vs. Riddle. Additionally, the arena has Owens advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

– Logan Paul appears on MizTV with The Miz

Here is a promo for the episode: