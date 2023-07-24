WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (7/24/2023): Tampa, FL.

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on USA Network from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins and Finn Balor contract signing for WWE SummerSlam, Logan Paul will confront Ricochet, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Starks.

Also scheduled is Drew McIntyre goes face-to-face with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as well as Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage in Tampa, FL.