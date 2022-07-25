WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.

Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.

The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Riddle and The Street Profits will be the main event of RAW.

Ronda Rousey is advertised for tonight’s show by MSG, but WWE has not yet confirmed her for a segment or a bout.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* The final RAW build for SummerSlam

* Logan Paul hosts ImpaulsiveTV segment

* Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary with WWE

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

Below is a promo for tonight’s episode: