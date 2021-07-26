WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (7/26)

WWE RAW tonight will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. Advertised locally is John Cena’s return and a dark main event with Randy Orton, Riddle & Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos.

WWE has announced that Styles & Omos will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders tonight. WWE also announced that Bobby Lashley will respond to the recent challenge issued by Goldberg but Goldberg is not scheduled to appear.

Below is the current line up for tonight’s RAW-

-RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrates last week’s win

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge

-Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to team up

-AJ Styles & Omos defend the tag team championship vs. The Viking Raiders

