WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (7/27)

WWE Raw will be taped once again this week, and will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the announced line up for the show-

-Randy Orton announces his next victim in the opening segment

-Dominik Mysterio confronts Seth Rollins

-The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs. Angel Garza & Andrade. The winners will face RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at SummerSlam

-RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Sasha Banks with the title on the line. The championship can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler with the title on the line. McIntyre will announce a stipulation for the match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.