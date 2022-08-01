WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout

Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky are also expected to make an appearance on RAW after making their debut as a new group at SummerSlam by facing off with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar are not advertised for tonight’s show by WWE or the venue.

