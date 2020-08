WWE RAW tonight will feature the latest build for SummerSlam, including more of RAW Underground. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

-Bayley vs. Asuka. (Asuka earns a RAW Women’s Championship shot from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam if she wins)

-RAW Underground continues with Shane McMahon

Join us today on PWMania for updates on the show, and tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live PBP coverage.