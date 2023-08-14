WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/14/2023); Trish Stratus In Action, & More

The Road to Payback continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, with Zoey Stark barred from ringside. Shinsuke Nakamura will also make an appearance to explain his attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week.

Rollins, Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also advertised for tonight on the WWE website.

As of this writing, WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW:

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside

* Shinsuke Nakamura will address last Monday’s sneak attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Here is a promo for the show: