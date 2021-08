Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network will be the final episode before Saturday’s SummerSlam PPV. The episode will air live from San Antonio.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Randy Orton vs. Omos

-Goldberg faces off with Bobby Lashley

-Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky (Handicap Match)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s show. Join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.