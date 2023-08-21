WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/21/2023) Title Match, Top Superstar Returning?, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, as part of the Road to Payback.

RAW will feature GUNTHER defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, as well as more in the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins feud.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, returns to RAW tonight after working weekend shows with partner Sami Zayn. Owens had been out with a rib injury, but the WWE website is advertising him for tonight, along with Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

While it has not been officially announced for tonight, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been booked. Her Steel Cage match with Becky Lynch is likely to be confirmed for Payback tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The build to Payback continues

* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

Below is a promo for tonight: