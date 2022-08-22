WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)

The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.

Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are all scheduled for RAW on the WWE Events website. Additionally advertised to appear on the arena website are WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Owens, Belair, Bayley, and Rollins.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to his hometown to face Damian Priest

Here is a brief promo for the episode: