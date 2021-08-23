WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/23)

The post SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from San Diego with fallout from the PPV.

WWE has announced the following for the show-

-New RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton celebrate SummerSlam win

-Logan Paul appears on Moist TV with John Morrison & The Miz

-Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley

It’s also expected that new United States Champion Damian Priest & new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear tonight to celebrate their SummerSlam wins.

