WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/23)

The post SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from San Diego with fallout from the PPV.
WWE has announced the following for the show-
-New RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton celebrate SummerSlam win
-Logan Paul appears on Moist TV with John Morrison & The Miz
-Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley
It’s also expected that new United States Champion Damian Priest & new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear tonight to celebrate their SummerSlam wins.
