WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)

Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

In addition to the names announced for tonight’s show, the WWE Events website lists Bayley, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as appearing.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

– Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

– SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos represent The Bloodline in special RAW appearance

– The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle

Here is a promo for the episode: