The following has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

-Sheamus vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (Non-Title Match)

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

The Miz vs. John Morrison was previously announced for tonight’s RAW but it is no longer listed in the official WWE.com preview for tonight.

