WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)

WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed.

The WWE Events website has hometown star The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Seth Rollins advertised for tonight.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

– Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Ciampa

Here is a promo for the show: