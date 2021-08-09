WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/9)

WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight will air from the Amway Center in Orlando. WWE has announced the following segments-

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has something to say to Goldberg

-What will Charlotte have to say to Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.?

For what it is worth, Goldberg is not scheduled to appear tonight. John Cena is advertised locally, and so is Randy Orton, who would be making his return after being gone for over a month. The dark main event advertised in Orlando is Orton, Riddle & Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos.

