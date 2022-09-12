WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.

The WWE Events website features Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles as well as the Superstars who are already scheduled to compete on tonight’s show. In addition, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio are all featured on the arena’s advertising. Riddle vs. Rollins is being promoted locally.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

– Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. opponent TBA

– Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title

