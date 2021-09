WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/13)

WWE RAW will take place from the TD Garden in Boston tonight. The following lineup has been announced-

-Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler (Non-Title)

-AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR, MACE vs. The New Day, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali

-WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends in an Open Challenge

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Randy Orton

