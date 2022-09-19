WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/19/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The main event for tonight’s RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth Rollins. Additionally, the match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens has been announced.

Rey Mysterio, Bayley, Matt Riddle, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are all mentioned on the WWE Events website for tonight. These Superstars, along with Finn Balor, as well as a dark main event featuring Riddle vs. Rollins, are advertised on the arena website.

The first RAW brand matches for Extreme Rules are expected to be announced tonight.

The current announced line-up for tonight looks like this:

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: