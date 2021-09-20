WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/20)

The final RAW before the WWE Extreme Rules PPV will air tonight in Raleigh North Carolina. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Natalya & Tamina defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus (If Hardy wins he will be added to Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules)

-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears on Alexa’s Playground

-The New Day hosts celebration for Big E’s WWE Championship win

-The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos)

-Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

