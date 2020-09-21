WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/21)

The final RAW show before the WWE Clash Of Champions PPV will air tonight live on USA Network. WWE has announced the following for this episode-

-Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee (non-title)

-Update on Randy Orton’s condition

-#1 Contenders Triple Threat: Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (winning team faces Street Profits for RAW Tag Team Championships at Clash Of Champions)

-Braun Strowman vs. Dabba Kato in RAW Underground

