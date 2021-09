The post Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is the opening match and that’s Big E defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

The dark main event advertised locally is Big E, Randy Orton & Matt Riddle vs. Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos.

