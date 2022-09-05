WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)

The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.

It would appear that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will not be making an appearance on RAW tonight to follow up on his victory over Drew McIntyre in Cardiff on Saturday. There was some speculation that the titles would be used on both shows moving forward, but as of right now, Reigns is not being advertised.

The following stars are currently being advertised on the WWE Events website: Lashley, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Bayley, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The arena is also advertising Rey Mysterio, and the match between Riddle and Rollins is being billed as the dark main event.

Regarding Mysterio, it is expected that RAW will feature a follow-up on the heel turn that occurred at Clash at The Castle. At the event, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and WWE Hall of Famer Edge following their victory over The Judgment Day.

Tonight’s show will also include the early build to WWE Extreme Rules, which will take place in Philadelphia on October 8th.